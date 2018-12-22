PHOENIX, Ariz. – McKenna Sims scored 30 points as the top-ranked (B) South Sioux City girls basketball team defeated Upperman, the defending state champions from Class AA in Baxter, Tennessee, 68-65 in the third-place game at the Nike Tournament of Champions here Saturday.
Tiffany Tinker finished with 14 points for South Sioux (7-2). Marybeth Rasmussen had 11 points and Hannah Strom added 10.
Torie Brooks led Upperman (9-3) with 21 points. Reagan Hurst had 19 points and Brooklyn Crouch added 13.
The Cardinals went 3-1 in the tournament with their lone loss a 66-44 setback to Oak Ridge on Friday.
South Sioux plays next Waverly in the Waverly Holiday Tournament on Friday in Waverly, Nebraska.