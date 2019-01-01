CROFTON 65, WYNOT 50: Crofton outscored Wynot 21-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 65-50 win over Wynot on Monday.
Lacey Sprakel had a big game for Crofton, scoring 35 points on 12-of-17 shooting. She was 11-of-16 from the free throw line. Sprakel added five rebounds. Josie Sanger added 10 points, dished out six assists and had more than half of Crofton's 11 steals with six. Kaley Einrem had nine points and five assists.
Karley Heimes led Wynot with 15 points. Katelyn Heine had 12 points and hit three three-pointers.
GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT: Hartington Cedar Catholic lost in the title game to West Point-Beemer on Monday at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout.
West Point-Beemer had a 15-10 lead after the first quarter and held onto a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Cedar Catholic was held to only seven points in the fourth quarter and lost 57-44.
Maddie Weiseler led Cedar Catholic with 14 points and Abby Hochstein had 13 points.
For West Point-Beemer, Sidney Swanson had 22 points and Sierra Kile scored 18 points.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge lost to Norfolk Catholic 51-40 in another bracket game. LCC fell behind 13-6 in the first quarter and couldn't recover.
Lorna Maxon led LCC with 10 points.
Anna Kassmeier had 11 points for Norfolk Catholic and Hanna Neesen scored 10 points.