PHOENIX, Ariz. -- After trailing by a point after the first quarter, South Sioux City held Chandler (Ariz.) to nine points in the second quarter and pulled away more in the second half. South Sioux City beat Chandler 62-52 at the Nike Tournament on Wednesday.
McKenna Sims led South Sioux City with 20 points and Tiffany Tinker added 18 points. Marybeth Rasmussen added 13 points. Sims added 10 rebounds and five assists. Tinker just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
South Sioux City will play again Thursday against Spring-Ford High School (Penn.) at 2 p.m.