MARCUS, Iowa — Unity Christian improved to 7-2 with a 80-65 win over MMCRU in a game played in Marcus Friday.
Sophomore Janie Schoonhoven had a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Unity Christian while Corrina Timmermans and Justine Malenke addd 18 points each and Jori Bronner had 14.
Freshman Taylor Harpenau had 20 points and Ellie Hilbrands, also a 9th grader, added 18 for MMCRU (8-3).
HINTON 67, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 43: Hinton had four players finish in double-figures as the Blackhawks picked up their fourth win with a 67-43 War Eagle Conference victory over Clay Central-Everly on Friday.
Bella Bader led Hinton (4-7) with 21 points, McKenna Weiland added 15 points, Anna Coffee just missed a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds and Aspen Coffee scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Hinton plays at 9:45 a.m. Saturday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the Tyson Events Center in the CNOS Classic.
For Clay Central-Everly (1-9), Audrey Ruda scored 16 points an Carrisa Doran had 10 points.
WESTWOOD 76, RIDGE VIEW 49: Westwood started the game against Ridge View on a 13-2 run and didn't slow down, going into halftime with a 39-18 lead. Westwood improved to 9-2 on the season with a 76-49 win on Friday in Sloan.
Andee Martin led Westwood with 16 points, Brenna Pike added 15 points and Carah Drees scored 14 points.
Ridge View fell to 5-5 on the season. Kinzey Dutler had nine points in the loss.
NEWELL-FONDA 73, POCAHONTAS AREA 29: Newell-Fonda scored 22 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 73-29 win over Pocahontas Area on Friday. The Mustangs, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A, improved to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the Twins Lakes Conference.
Maggie Walker hit three three-pointers and led the Mustangs with 15 points. Olivia Larsen and Ella Larsen each scored 14 points. Bailey Sievers and Morgan Morenz each scored 10 points.
Kaylee Shivers led Pocahontas Area with 14 points and Delayne Ehn had 10 points.
WEST MONONA 65, RIVER VALLEY 21: Macie McCall scored 22 points to lead the Spartans to a win in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday.
Jordan Collison and Tayah Struble also added 10 points for West Monona (9-1). Taylor Knaack had 11 points to lead the Wolverines (1-8). The Spartans will face off with Dakota Valley at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center in a game at the CNOS Classic.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 73, MV-AO/COU 31: Madison Goodwin scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win in Kingsley Friday. Jayde Bardo also added 18 points and Abbi Bailey had 10 for K-P (10-1).
Avery Ehlers scored eight points to lead the Rams (4-7).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 66, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 33: Natalie Nielsen scored 15 points to pace the Westerners to a win in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game in Akron Friday. Brooke Koele also scored 11 for A-W (5-6). Alyssa Maassen had 10 points to lead Trinity Christian.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 52, REMSEN SM 27: South O’Brien strolled to a 52-27 War Eagle Conference win over Remsen St. Mary’s Friday at Remsen.
Taryn Hintz recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Hannah Dau led South O’Brien (8-3, 4-2) with 16 points.
Sydney Schroeder scored 11 points for Remsen St. Mary’s (0-10).
CHEROKEE 80, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 56: Fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Cherokee remained unbeaten with an 80-56 victory over Hull Western Christian Friday at Cherokee.
Briar Cliff University recruit Payton Slaughter was one of four players in double figures for the Braves, now 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Lakes Conference, with 21 points. Kassidy Pingel chipped in 15 points, JeMay Nichols 14 and Teagan Slaughter 11.
After leading 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, Cherokee opened things up in the second, taking a 36-24 cushion at the break.
Abby Postma scored 13 points and Olivia Granstra 12 for Western, now 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the Lakes.
WAKEFIELD 66, OA-BCIG 55: OA-BCIG held Wakefield to only five points in the first quarter and had a nine-point lead. But by halftime, Wakefield recovered and outscored OA-BCIG 20-10 in the second quarter for a one-point lead.
OA-BCIG kept the game close in the third quarter but in the fourth quarter, Wakefield scored 22 points to pull away and beat the Falcons 66-55 on Friday at the CNOS Foundation Classic.
Kylee Weber had a double-double in the loss with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Halle Hemer had a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for OA-BCIG, which fell to 3-9 on the season. Elle Schroeder had 11 rebounds, Ryder Cranston had eight points and seven rebounds, Anna Winterroud had five assists and Carly Murphy had six points, four assists and three steals.
For Wakefield, Jordyn Carr had 17 points and six steals, Jessica Borg had 16 points and Aishah Valenzuela had 14 points and four steals.
GEHLEN 69, H-LP 46: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic downed Harris-Lake Park in a game played at Lake Park.
Sydney Livermore led the Jays with 20 points, while Katelun Langel added 14 and Addison Weber 12.
Harris-Lake Park had Jazmin Voehl with 13 points, Grace Elser 12 and Taylor Meyer 10.
Thursday
WYNOT 46, WINSIDE 26: Wynot went into the second quarter with a 16-point lead as the Blue Devils led Winside 18-2. Wynot didn't let up as the Blue Devils went on to win 46-26 on Thursday.
Katelyn Heine led Wynot with eight points. Autumn Lawson had six points, six rebounds and seven steals and Michaela Lange had five steals.
LENNOX 74, ROCK VALLEY 50: Lennox handed Rock Valley only its third loss of the season as the Rockets lost 74-50 on Thursday.
Lizzy Blum led Rock Valley, which fell to 7-3 overall, with 15 points. Emily De Ruyter added 10 points.
Madysen Vlastuin led Lennox (6-1) with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Rianna Fillipi had 15 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals and Riley Peters had 18 points.