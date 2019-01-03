SIOUX CITY – Denison-Schleswig is an experienced girls basketball team and it showed at the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic Thursday.
The Monarchs, with eight seniors on their roster, rolled to a 72-44 victory over West, improving their record to 8-1 with a dominating performance. Four of five starters reached double figures for Denison-Schleswig, which broke the game open in the second quarter.
“It was our first game back after break so it was a little iffy, but I think we all played well,” said senior Sarah Heilesen, who tossed in a game-high 20 points. “One of the reasons we wanted to win so badly was because they are a 5A school and we’re a 4A school.”
Denison-Schleswig was No. 15 in the last set of Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 4A rankings and stretched its winning streak to six since suffering its only loss, 54-53, to Carroll on Dec. 4.
“West is way better than their record shows, they play an unbelievable schedule so we knew they were going to be tough opponent,” Denison-Schleswig Coach Adam Mich said. “We knew they were a team that really wants to pressure you and get points out of that. I thought more so in the second half we did a better job of handling that pressure and getting points out of it in transition.
“We have eight seniors and a lot of them have been a part of this since their freshman or sophomore years so we have a lot of experience. We’ve been to back-to-back substate games and these guys want to get back to that game so we used that as a driving force over Christmas break, getting back to where we want to and not having letdowns. We had some of our best practices over break and I think that showed tonight.”
Heilesen, a 5-11 senior, made 8 of 10 shots while 6-foot sophomore Hannah Neemann posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior point guard and fourth-year starter Alex Mohr finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists and sophomore Paige Andersen tallied 15 points.
Mich had high praise for his seniors, who have played on teams that fell one game shy of a state tournament berth each of the last two seasons.
“Our seniors are our leaders and they drive our younger kids because we have a lot of younger kids who really contribute to the team as well,” Mich said. “The seniors are the driving force in making sure we practice well and do the little things well and that’s had a big impact on our team this season.”
Denison-Schleswig had a 10-5 lead after a sloppy first quarter, then doubled the score on the Wolverines in the second quarter, 24-12, storming to a 34-17 halftime advantage. Heilesen scored 14 of her points in the first half when the Monarchs shot 70 percent from the field.
A good amount of those baskets came from underneath by Heilesen, Anderson and Neemann. Mohr, an All-Northwest Iowa pick each of the last two seasons, nailed three 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Monarchs pulled away to a 55-31 cushion.
“The kids buy into their roles, they’re an unselfish group and don’t really care about who gets the credit,” Minch said. “You look at a kid like Alex Mohr, she’s been our MVP and leading scorer the last two years and this year she is fourth on the team in scoring but leads in assists. She does so much for the team and the kids kind of feed off of that.”
West, now 4-6 after its third consecutive loss, got 13 points from Kia Moore off the bench, while Bricelyn Comstock chipped in 10 points and Hope Wagner pulled down nine rebounds.
The Wolverines, though, shot just 29 percent (14 of 48) from the field and gave up too many easy baskets in transition.
West has another tough test in its next outing, hosting fifth-ranked (Class 5A) Waukee on Saturday.