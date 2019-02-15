MADISON, S.D.-- Rachel Wente and Rachel Rosenquist each had a double-double to lead Dakota Valley past Madison 56-36 in a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball game played Friday evening.
Wente had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Rosenquist had 10 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Panthers (7-11).
Tegan Hennies also had 13 points to Dakota Valley, which led 19-11 after one quarter and 33-15 at the break. The Panthers close out their regular season Tuesday hosting Lennox.
Kendra Leighton had a dozen points to lead the Madison (4-15).