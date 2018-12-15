SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa - West high scorer put up just nine points but the Wolverines had enough balance to pull away in the second half for a 48-39 non-conference girls basketball win over Spirit Lake Saturday afternoon.
Sydney Edwards had nine points to lead the Wolverines while Andrea Vazquez and Braedyn Downs each added eight, Nia Moore and Edwards each had six rebounds to lead West on the boards. The Wolverines led 26-24 at the half and outscored the Indians 12-4 in the third frame to lead 38-28.
West has alternated wins and losses through six games this season and stands at 3-3 entering a MRAC game at Bishop Heelan Tuesday.
Karli Olsen had a game-high 12 points for the Indians, who had a four-game winning string snapped and are now 5-4.
West won the junior varsity preliminary game 48-27 with Madison Burg lading the way with eight points.