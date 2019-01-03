SIOUX CITY — Carah Drees scored 25 points and became Westwood's all-time leading scorer as the Rebels beat North 89-29 Thursday at the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic on Thursday.
Westwood scored 24 points in the first quarter and had a 16-point lead going into the second against North Westwood never slowed down and went on to win 89-29.
Westwood improved to 8-2 on the season and its the fifth straight win for the Rebels. Westwood shot 58.2 percent in the win. Drees had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. She added five assists and was 12-of-12 from the free throw line. Andee Martin scored 27 points and was 10-of-13 from the field.
North fell to 0-11 on the season. Kenidi Valladolid had 10 points in the loss.