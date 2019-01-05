LE MARS, Iowa | Carah Drees scored 25 points and Andee Martin added 24 while leading Westwood to its seventh straight victory, 76-50 over Gehlen in Saturday night’s non-conference game.
Westwood (10-2) outscored the Jays 25-6 in the fourth quarter.
Gehlen Catholic (9-3) received 12 points from Sydney Livermore. Teammates Addison Weber and Katelyn Langel added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Friday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 52, ATLANTIC 27: Denison-Schleswig pulled away from Atlantic by holding Atlantic to four points in the second quarter for an 11-point lead. Then the Monarchs held Atlantic to two points in the third quarter and went on to win 52-27.
Denison-Schleswig improves to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Hannah Neeman led Denison-Schleswig with 17 points and Paige Andersen had 15 points.
HARTINGTON 48, WYNOT 39: Hartington trailed Wynot by a point going into the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Blue Devils 13-7 in the second to take the lead. Hartington held on for the 48-39 victory on Friday.
Abbe Morton led Hartington with 15 points and six assists. Willa Scoville added 12 points, Belle Harms had 11 points and five rebounds and Kayden Jueden had six rebounds and four steals.
For Wynot, Kaitlyn Heimes and Michaela Lange each had seven points.