SLOAN, Iowa -- Andee Martin scored 16 points to lead the way as the Rebels rolled to a 20-point win, 60-40, over the Spartans in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Sloan Tuesday.
Briley Pike also scored 14 points and Makenna Harding 12 for the Rebels (11-2). Lexi Lander had 14 points and Sara Maule 11 for West Monona (10-2).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 63, OABCIG 35: A second-quarter run fueled Woodbury Central in a 63-35 victory over OABCIG in a Western Valley Conference girls' basketball fray in Moville on Tuesday.
Leading 17-11 after the opening stanza, the host Wildcats outscored the Falcons 18-3 in the second quarter to open a 35-14 halftime cushion.
Senior Sally Gallagher paced the WC effort with five 3-point shots on her way to a game-high 22-point salvo. Junior Maddie Paulsen contributed 17 points, while freshman Camrin Baird added 12.
Junior Kylee Weber scored 11 points and Anna Winterrowd had seven for the visitors, who fell to 3-11 on the season.
Woodbury Central improved to 12-1 and will travel to Kingsley-Pierson High School on Friday evening for a key Western Valley Conference showdown with the Panthers.
MMCRU 62, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 23: The Royals improved to 9-3 with a 62-23 win over Trinity Christian on Tuesday.
Taylor Harpenau led the Royals with 16 points and Ellie Hilbrands had 15 points.
For Trinity Christian, Caitlin Van Engen scored seven points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 64, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 24: Hannah Dau 23 scored points and Kaylee Jacobs added 11 to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Paullina Tuesday. South O'Brien moved to 9-3 with the win.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 54, RIVER VALLEY 25: Cassie Jones had 16 points and Riley Doenhoefer 15 to lead the Eagles to a win over the Wolverines in a game played in Correctionville Tuesday. Payton Doenhoefer also scored 10 points for Siouxland Christian (5-9). Brittany Meyer had 13 to lead River Valley.
NEWELL-FONDA 83, FORT DODGE ST. EDMOND'S 25: Emma Stewart scored 21 points and the Mustangs went on to a win in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Fort Dodge Tuesday. Bailey Sievers also had 15 points and Megan Morenz 14 for Newell-Fonda (11-0).
HINTON 59, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 45: Freshman Bella Badar scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Blackhawks past the Hawks in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game Tuesday in Hinton.
Aspen Coffee also added 17 points and , Anna Coffee 14 for the Blackhawks (5-8). Sydney Schroeder had 14 points and Emma Galles 10 for St. Mary's (0-11).
WEST SIOUX 57, AKRON-WESTFIELD 49: West Sioux picked up its 10th win of the season as the Falcons defeated Akron-Westfield 57-49.
Emma Mace led West Sioux (10-2) with 19 points and Meghan Danielson scored 12 points. Emma McManaman grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Shady Blankenship had five steals.
For Akron-Westfield, which fell to 5-7, Jaden Harris had 17 points and Chloee Colt scored 14 points.