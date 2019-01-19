SPENCER, Iowa - Abby Wisecup scored 14 points and went over the 1,000 mark for her career while teammate Kenzie Foley logged her sixth straight double-double in Sergeant Bluff-Luton's 57-33 girls basketball win over Spencer Saturday.
Wisecup, a 5-9 senior, now has 1,004 points, which is fifth on the school's career scoring list. She also pulled down eight rebounds to help the Warriors move their record to 8-5.
Foley, who is second in Class 4A with a 12.3 rebounds per game average, also had 15 points and a dozen caroms. SB-L led 27-17 at the half.
Alexa Johnson had 13 points to pace the Tigers (2-13).