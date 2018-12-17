ONAWA, Iowa - Woodbury Central led 20-13 at half and went on a 9-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 29-13 and never looked back in registering a 49-36 victory over West Monona in Western Valley Conference girls basketball action Tuesday.
Maddie Paulsen scored 19 points to lead Woodbury Central. She also had six steals and six rebounds. Sally Gallagher and McKenna Herbold both scord nine points Gallagher had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Sara Maule had nine points and Lexie Lander eight for the Spartans
The Match up of undefeated teams did not feature West Monona sophomore Mallory McCall who ranks in scoring in Iowa with 23.0 points per game, the top mark in Class 2A. McCall suffered a broken arm in a victory at Underwood Friday and won't return to action for the Spartans this season.
The game was West Monona's first loss in eight contests this Winter. Woodbury Central meantime improved to 10-0 on the season and plays host to Class 1A No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Moville.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 55, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 21: The Westerners had four players score in double figures as they defeated the Hawks in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Akron Tuesday.
Brooke Koele had 15 points to lead A-W (4-5) while Natalie Nielsen added 13, Chloe Colt 12 and Kassie Vanderlinden 11. Lexie Harpenau had six points to lead St. Mary's (0-9).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 41: Hannah Dau scored 18 points and Megan Waterman 17 to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win Tuesday in Paullina. Kaylee Jacobs also had 10 points for South O'Brien (6-3). Alyssa Uittenbogaard had 16 points to lead Trinity Christian (0-8).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56, OMAHA NATION 22: Daisy Hiserote and Riley Doenhoefer both recorded double-double as the Siouxland Christian girls basketball team defeated Omaha Nation 56-22 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Macy, Neb.
Hiserote finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (3-5) while Doenhoefer had 12 points and 14 boards.
Omaha Nation falls to 0-8.
CHEROKEE 89, SPENCER 63: Kassidy Pingel scored 22 points while Payton Slaughter and JeMae Nichols chipped in 18 apiece to lead the No. 4
Braves (Class 2A) past the Tigers in a Lakes Conference girls basketball game in Spencer Tuesday.
Teagan Slaughter also had a dozen points for Cherokee (10-0).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 72, HINTON 37: Janie Schoonhoven scored 20 points as the Unity Christian girls basketball team defeated Hinton 72-37 in a War Eagle Conference game on Tuesday in Orange City, Iowa.
Justine Malenke finished with 15 points for the Knights (6-2), Jori Bronner had 14 and Corrina Timmermans added 13.
Bella Badar scored 13 points for Hinton (3-7) and Anna Coffee had 10.