NORTH SIOUX CITY - Madison Wuebben led all scorers with 16 points and Yankton cruised past Dakota Valley 58-38 in a girls basketball game Thursday evening.
The Gazelles (3-2) jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and were in command 35-13 at the half. Maddy Hochstein and Sadie Fedders had seven rebounds apiece to lead Yankton.
Rachel Rosenquist scored 11 points and Rylee Rosenquist nine to lead the Panthers (3-3). Dakota Valley will take on West Monona at the Tyson Events Center Saturday at 8:45 p.m.