RUTHVEN, Iowa | Sisters Olivia and Ella Larsen combined to score 31 points and help the No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) clinch the Twin Lakes Conference title with a 69-34 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire in a game played in Ruthven Saturday.
Olivia, a senior committed to play college hoops at Morningside had 18 points while Ella had 31 and Bailey Sievers added 11 as Newell-Fonda improved to 20-0 overall and 11-0 TLC).
Madison Hough had 12 points and Tony Alesh 11 for the Titans (12-8 overall and 7-4 TLC).
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 45, TIOSPA ZIMA TRIBAL 26: Riley Donnelly scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while leading Elk Point-Jefferson to Saturday’s victory at the Dakota XII/NEC Girls Clash in Madison.
The Huskies stretched an 18-13 lead by outscoring their opponent 12-6 in the third quarter.
Omariya Berrard led Tiospa with eight points.
VERMILLION 57, CLARK-WILLOW LAKE 41: Lexi Saunders scored 16 points while leading Vermillion to Satrurday’s Dakota XII/NEC Girls Clash in Madison, S.D.
Lexi Plitzuweit contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tanagers, who improved their season record to 11-3.