WESTWOOD 59, AKRON-WESTFIELD 43: Brenna Pike and Carah Drees scored 16 points apiece to lead the No. 7 Rebels past the No. 15 Westerners in a match up of ranked Class 1A girls basketball squads in a game played in Akron Tuesday.
Andee Martin also chipped in with 12 points for Westwood. Brooke Koele had 16 points and Jaden Harris 11 for Akron-Westfield.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 81, ALTA-AURELIA 39: Hannah Dau scored 24 points as the South O’Brien girls basketball team opened its 2018-19 season with an 81-39 win over Alta-Aurelia in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Alta, Iowa.
Taryn Hintz finished with 16 points for South O’Brien (1-0) while both Erin Wagner and Megan Waterman had 10 points.
Chloe Kruger scored 17 points for Alta-Aurelia (0-2).
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 53, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 42: Addison Weber scored 22 points as the Gehlen Catholic girls basketball team defeated Siouxland Christian 53-42 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Sioux City.
Katelyn Langel finished with nine points for the Jays (2-0).
Cassie Jones scored 12 points for Siouxland Christian (0-1).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 66, ATLANTIC 35: Paige Andersen scored 19 points as the Denison-Schleswig girls basketball team opened its season with a 66-35 win over Atlantic on Tuesday in Denison, Iowa.
Sarah Heilesen finished with 15 points for the Monarchs (1-0). Hannah Neeman had 14 points and Alex Mohr added 10.
Atlantic falls to 0-2.