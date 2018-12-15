SIOUX CITY – Nyamer Diew scored 22 points as the East girls basketball team defeated No. 7 (4A) Bishop Heelan 64-47 in a Missouri River Activities Conference game at East High here Saturday.
Kennedy McCloy finished with 13 points for East (4-2, 3-1 MRAC).
Ella Skinner scored 16 points for Heelan (4-2, 2-2). Katelyn Stanley had 12 points and Katie Cooke added 10.
The Black Raiders made 11 of 17 3-pointers in the game.
East won the junior varsity game 57-37. Nya Lul had 17 points for East.
East hosts Lewis Central on Tuesday while Heelan hosts West on Tuesday.