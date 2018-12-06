ONAWA, Iowa - Mallory McCall had a game-high 25 points to lead West Monona to a 61-51 win over No. 13 Kingsley-Pierson (Class 1A) in a showdown of unbeaten Western Valley Conference girls basketball teams Thursday.
Lexi Lander also chipped in a dozen points for the Spartans, now 4-0. Jayde Barto had 16 points and Rachel Bohle 14 to lead the Panthers (4-1).
EAST SAC COUNTY 64, OA-BCIG 37: Taylor Houska scored 17 points as the East Sac County girls basketball team defeated OA-BCIG 64-37 in a nonconference game on Thursday in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Maty Quirk finished with 16 points for East Sac County (2-2).
Ryder Cranston led OA-BCIG (2-2) with 10 points.
WEST SIOUX 60, SOUTH O’BRIEN 57: Emma McManaman scored 22 points as the West Sioux girls basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 60-57 win over South O’Brien in a War Eagle Conference game on Thursday in Hawarden, Iowa.
Meghan Danielson, Emma Mace and Payton Schwiesow each scored 10 points for the Falcons.
Taryn Hintz and Megan Waterman both finished with 11 points for South O’Brien (4-1) and Hannah Dau added 10.
South O’Brien trimmed the West Sioux lead to one point in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines never got any closer.
BOYS
OA-BCIG 66, EAST SAC COUNTY 60: Cooper DeJean scored 28 points as the OA-BCIG boys basketball team defeated East Sac County 66-60 in a nonconference game on Thursday in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Kaden Ladwig finished with 22 points for the Falcons (3-0).
Camden Schroeder scored 22 points for East Sac County (1-2). Brandyn Clair had 19 and Connor Crabb added 11.