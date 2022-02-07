Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Council Bluffs Jefferson

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team held off Council Bluffs Jefferson 48-42 on Monday.

The Warriors led 23-17 at the half, and they held the Yellowjackets to nine points during the first half.

Dylon Schaap led the Warriors with 11 points, while Scott Kroll scored 10. Schaap made two 3-pointers in the win.

The Warriors made four 3s, with the other two coming from Nick Hinkel and Jacob Hoffman.

This game was originally supposed to be played Tuesday, but since the Warriors wrestling team earned a home dual for regionals, the game was moved to Monday.

Remsen St. Mary's 76, Woodbury Central 28: The Hawks (19-0) led 41-16 at the half. They also scored 28 points alone in the second quarter.

Jaxon Bunkers led the Hawks with 22 points. He was a perfect 6-for-6 from the 3-point line.

Austin Jensen added 12 points.

Central Lyon 80, West Lyon 60: The Lions moved to 18-1 on the season, as they scored 48 points thruoghout the second half.

Mason Gerleman led the Lions with 22 points, while Zach Lutmer had 16 and Rex Van Wyhe 14.

Carson Hoogeveen and Jaxon Meyer led the Wildcats with 12 points. Meyer also had eight rebounds.

West Sioux 59, Gehlen Catholic 58: The Falcons outscored the Jays 21-13 throughout the fourth quarter.

Mason Coppock led the Falcons with 27 points.

Jays senior Carter DeRocher led his team with 26 points, and he made four 3s.

Girls basketball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Council Bluffs Jefferson 27: The Warriors led 49-16 at the half, as it was SB-L’s regular-season finale and Senior Night.

Warriors senior Emma Salker led her team with 26 points. She made 12 of 17 shots, and she was 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Katelyn Sale made four 3s for a 14-point game, while Maddie Hinkel scored 11 points.

Salker and Hinkel were the Top 2 rebounders with eight and six.

West Lyon 60, Central Lyon 39: The Wildcats moved to 19-1 while the Lions dropped to 18-2.

West Lyon held its rival to 17 second-half points.

Brooklyn Meyer led the Wildcats with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Gehlen Catholic 56, West Sioux 51 (OT): The game was tied at 48-48 at the end of regulation.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 19 points. She made eight shots, as three of those came outside 3-point range.

Three different Jays — Sophie Ruden, Rysaiah Sitzmann and Miyah Whitehead — each scored eight points.

Molly Hulshof led the Falcons with 17 points. She was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Avery Coyle had 15 points.

Storm Lake St. Mary's 53, Ridge View 48: The Panthers moved to 18-1 on the season with the win.

Panthers senior Danika Demers led her team with 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. She made six 3s.

Panthers senior Emily Nothwehr had six shots for a 16-point game.

Harris-Lake Park 48, Adrian/Ellsworth 41: The Wolves were led by sophomore Payton Reimers' 24 points on Monday.

MRAC girls bowling

North senior Sam Sonier became the individual champion with a first-round score of 447, ahead of Le Mars junior Emily Peters (404).

The Bulldogs, however, won the team title with 2,904.

Maddie Nolen led East with a two-game score of 384. Abby Polley's led SB-L with a 12th-place finish at 293.

MRAC boys bowling

Council Bluffs Jefferson took both the team and individual titles. The Yellowjackets won with a team score of 2,834 ahead of Le Mars' score of 2,759.

Bulldogs senior Isaac Thompson was the meet runner-up at 461.

North sophomore Carter Sulzbach (453), East junior Brenden Lewis (434) and sophomore Logan Pinkerton (397) rounded out the Top 5.

Colton Dimick led the Warriors with a seventh-place finish at 387.

