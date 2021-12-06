PREP ROUNDUP: West Sioux wrestling dominates Westwood meet

SLOAN, Iowa-- The West Sioux High School wrestling team dominated the Westwood invite on Monday night, as the Falcons started the night with a 60-18 win over Sioux City West, followed it up with a 64-15 victory against Westwood, and then ended the night with a decisive 48-15 victory over Western Christian.

Five West Sioux wrestlers won by pin against the Wolverines, in 126-pounder Cameron Clark, Zac Finzen at 138 pounds, Cullen Koedam at 160, Ty Kaskie at 220, and Ashton McMillan at 285 pounds.

The Falcons had only one loss in the match against Westwood, when Dylan Waite beat Kaskie at 220 pounds by a 4-3 decision. 10 of West Sioux's wins against the Rebels came by fall, the only exception being a 9-1 major decision victory by Tyler Kennedy at 152 pounds over Westwood's Tom Heilman.

West Sioux and Western Christian wrestled only five matches, with Draven Kraft pinning Kyson Van Surksum in 32 seconds at 132 pounds, followed by a pins from Koedam at 170.

Western Christian's Lucas Kooima and Noah Jansma got pin victories at 182 and 285, respectively, while 220-pound Gavin De Hoogh beat West Sioux's Ashton McMillan by a 5-3 decision.

Boys Basketball

Sioux Central 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63: The Sioux Central boys basketball team earned its first win of the season on Monday night with a 68-63 victory over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

The Hawks had a 17-11 lead after the first quarter, and then scored 14 more in the second to take a 31-24 halftime lead. But Sioux Central came back by outscoring the Hawks in the second half, 44-32.

The Rebels scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory and improve to 1-3 on the season.

With the loss, H-M-S falls to 1-2.

