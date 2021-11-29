PREP ROUNDUP: Westwood girls basketball takes two overtimes to fend off Akron-Westfield

SLOAN, Iowa — The Westwood High School girls basketball team shut out the Westerners 4-0 in the second overtime to beat Akron-Westfield 50-46, as the game was the season-opener for both teams.

"Both teams knew each other very well," Westwood coach Vince Johnson said. "

The game was tied at 44-44 at the end of regulation, then tied 46-46 at the end of the first overtime.

The Rebels were down 12 at one point in the game, but they turned up their full-court press to speed the tempo up in the game.

Jaeden Ferris led the Rebels with 16 points. Sophomore Addy Johnson scored 15 to open the season.

Katie Muenchrath also chipped in with 10 points for the Rebels.

Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners with 19 points.

LAWTON-BRONSON 68, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 52: The Lawton-Bronson High School girls basketball team opened the season with a 68-52 win over Gehlen Catholic on Monday.

The Eagles used a 7-0 third-quarter run to distance themselves away from the Jays.

Miyah Whitehead led the Jays with 16 points.

BOYS

Gehlen Catholic 79, Akron-Westfield 41: The Jays scored 21 third-quarter points to get the win over the Eagles.

Carter DeRocher led Gehlen with 24 points.

