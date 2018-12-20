SIOUX CENTER — Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 119 team points in two duals as the Warriors beat Sioux Center 51-30 and defeated Spencer 66-12.
The Warriors actually trailed Sioux Center 30-25 with six matches to go. SB-L went up 37-30 after two forfeits and then Dominique Hollowell (126 pounds) won by fall in 1:19, Jack Gaukel (132) won by fall in 5:55, Isaac Bryan (138) won by fall in 3:08 and Corey Bates (145) won by fall in 3:16 to give the Warriors a 51-30 victory.
Easton Graff (152) and Blake Liebe (160) also won by fall for SB-L.
For Sioux Center, Zachary Rozeboom (170), Domonick Roskam (182) and Ethan Hooyer (220) all won by fall.
For SB-L against Spencer, Liebe, Bradyn Barclay (170), Gabe Warren (195), A.J. Ellington (285), Nate Curry and Bryan all won by fall. For Spencer, T.J. Arnold (126) won by fall.
Sioux Center beat Spencer 53-30. Sioux Center won three of the last four matches to secure the win. Ty Hulshof (160), Rozeboom, Roskam, Hooyer and Uriel Jara all won by fall.
For Spencer, Case Cauthron (105) and Cole Rutter won by fall in the loss.