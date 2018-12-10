OMAHA | Mary Beth Rasmussen scored 18 points Monday night while leading South Sioux City’s girls basketball team to a 59-32 win over Omaha Mercy.
Rasmussen converted 6 of 9 attempts from the field in the victory, which included 3 of 5 shooting from three-point range. She recorded a whopping nine steals for a team that forced 22 turnovers.
McKenna Sims nearly turned in a triple-double, turning in 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Illinois State recruit also shined defensively with five steals and two blocked shots.
Abbey Wilson led Mercy with 11 points.
South Sioux City will play at Omaha Skutt tonight.