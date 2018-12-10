OMAHA -- Mary Beth Rasmussen scored 18 points Monday night while leading South Sioux City’s girls basketball team to a 59-32 win over Omaha Mercy.
Rasmussen converted 6 of 9 attempts from the field in the victory, which included 3 of 5 shooting from three-point range. She recorded a whopping nine steals for a team that forced 22 turnovers.
McKenna Sims nearly turned in a triple-double, turning in 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Illinois State recruit also shined defensively with five steals and two blocked shots.
Abbey Wilson led Mercy with 11 points.