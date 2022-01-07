Remsen St. Mary's boys stay unbeaten

REMSEN, Iowa — Jaxon Bunkers is just glad to be participating in high school sports again.

A back ailment prevented the multi-talented Remsen St. Mary’s junior from playing football last fall. The Hawks made it to the eight-player semifinals despite missing their projected starting quarterback.

Bunkers receiving clearance to return to action for the basketball season and he’s helped the Hawks win their first nine games.

Victory No. 9 came on Thursday, as the Hawks won 57-44 over Kingsley-Pierson. Bunkers scored 13 points for St. Mary’s, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 1A.

“I missed it so much, it’s fun to be back out here with my boys,” Bunkers said. “It was a long six months and my conditioning is not there yet, but it’s getting better week by week.”

St. Mary’s used a 12-0 spurt early in the third quarter to pull away from a 22-22 halftime tie in the non-conference contest.

The Hawks clung to a 26-25 a minute into the third quarter, but ran off 12 unanswered points and held K-P (6-3) scoreless for over five minutes.

“I don’t know if it was adjustments (in the second half), it was more of us just getting back to the way we play basketball,” St. Mary’s co-head coach Justin Ruden said. “Give credit to K-P, they came out with a lot of energy, played aggressive defense and got us pushed off from where we wanted to go.

“We just had to get the boys back to refocusing on the game and playing the kind of basketball we play.”

That means sharing the ball and always taking a high percentage shot. It’s a long-standing trademark for St. Mary’s, which has qualified for five straight state tournaments.

Once they got ahead by double digits, the Hawks only let Kingsley-Pierson creep within single digits a couple of times the rest of the game.

Unbeaten St. Mary’s had three players in double figures, led by Ryan Willman with 15 points. Austin Jensen just missed out on a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

“The best part about our team is we don’t care who scores,” Bunkers said. “We just all want to win and that’s what a team needs to be successful.”

St. Mary’s outscored the Panthers 22-8 in the third quarter, creating a 16-point cushion late in the stanza.

Three more Hawks – Carter Schorg, Cael Ortmann and Alex Schroeder – contributed six points apiece.

Kingsley-Pierson had a three-game win streak snapped, but came out strong, leading 11-6 after one quarter. The Panthers canned three 3-pointers in the second quarter, including one by Conner Beelner with just over a minute left that made it 22-20. Willman tied it with a bucket at the 27-second mark.

K-P managed only six shots in the third quarter and had no players reach double figures. Jackson Howe and Malakie Christopherson scored nine points apiece.

It was the second of three games for St. Mary’s this week. The Hawks beat South O’Brien Tuesday and played Orange City Unity Christian Friday.

“As coaches you always expect perfection but you know it never happens,” Ruden said. “The boys are always wanting to work on more. We learned something from tonight, it obviously wasn’t our best game, but hopefully we regroup for tomorrow and are ready to go.”

