SIOUX FALLS | Dakota Valley’s girls basketball team outscored Worthington (Minn.) 24-9 in the second quarter on the way to a 47-37 win Saturday night in a contest played at the Sanford Pentagon.
Coach Tammy Lilly’s squad entered the second quarter trailing 9-7. Leaders by a 31-18 count at halftime, the Panthers maintained the lead despite being outscored 19-16 in the second half.
Rylee Rosenquist led Dakota Valley with 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Tegan Hennies supplied 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Morgan Tritz had seven points and two steals for Dakota Valley, which will host Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday night.