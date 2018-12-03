SOUTH SIOUX CITY | Kaden Sailors scored 23 points Monday night while leading South Sioux City’s boys basketball team to a season-opening 72-51 victory over Columbus at the Mini-Dome.
Brad Hartnett, a 6-foot-4 senior, added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Coach Terry Comstock’s Cardinals. Elijah Strom finished with 10 points.
Sailors and Strom each made two three-point baskets in the first quarter as South Sioux City jumped out to a 21-13 lead. Sailors, who converted three of eight tries from beyond the arc, also provided eight assists and five of the squad’s 11 steals.
Blake Edzards led Columbus with 14 points.
