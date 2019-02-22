CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 1
WHO: Remsen St. Mary’s (18-6) vs. South O’Brien (20-4)
WHEN/WHERE: 11 a.m., Orange City (MOC-Floyd Valley High School)
BRIEFLY: No matter the winner of this contest, the War Eagle Conference will be represented for the fifth straight year at the Class 1A state tournament. Defense is the common denominator for both teams. Winners of nine straight, eighth-ranked South O’Brien, which last reached the state tournament in 2016, the year it won the 1A title, yields an average of 40.0 points per game, 36.3 in the spree. Team scoring leader Jackson Louscher (20.8 ppg), actually has made more free throws (165) than field goals (154). Louscher’s junior classmate, Zeke Lundquist, scores at a 10.2 clip. Remsen St. Mary’s gives up an average of 44.2 points, 33.75 in a current four-game winning streak. Junior Spencer Schorg, a starter from last year’s team that took fourth at the state tournament for the second straight year, leads the Hawks with a 16.1 scoring average. Schorg is shooting 54.1 percent while his classmate, Skyler Waldschmitt, averages 11.0 points for a team that split the WEC series against the Wolverines.
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
WHO: Sioux Central (21-2) vs. Exira/EH-K (22-2)
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m., Denison
BRIEFLY: Sporting a 10-1 record that was good for second place in the Twin Lakes Conference, sixth-ranked Sioux Central has had a magical season. This program, which won six games in the 2016-17 season and increased to 12 a year a later, will reach the state tournament for the first time, with a victory over its No. 7-rated opponent. The Rebels are shooting 50.5 percent on the season. En route to wins in each of the last six games, they’ve shot a combined 56.1 percent. Three starters are shooting over 50 percent – team scoring leader Hunter Decker (18.5 ppg, 51.4%), Preston Samson (11.3 ppg, 65.7%) and Jake Hanson (9.1 ppg, 52.9%). Exira/EH-K (Elk Horn-Kimballton) avenged two Rolling Valley Conference losses when it defeated No. 8 Ar-We-Va 69-50 in the district finals, paced by the 30-point effort from Cole Burmeister (16.4 ppg). Dakota Rold (17.2 ppg), one of four with double-digit scoring averages, is shooting 67.4 percent for a team that averages 72.3 points and is shooting 51.2 percent.
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 1
WHO: Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas Area (17-6)
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m., Spirit Lake
BRIEFLY: Winners of the Siouxland Conference, a league dominated by Class 2A schools, fifth-ranked Boyden-Hull will compete in the state tournament for the first time in Class 2A in the program’s rich history with a victory. Each of the Comets’ previous 16 appearances at Des Moines have been in Class 1A. In fact, the last time Coach Bill Francis directed a team to state was 2013 when the Comets defended their 1A state title. The Comets are led by Beau De Jongh, a senior whose team-best 14.7 scoring average includes 55.2 percent field goal shooting. Juniors Keaton Moser (11.7 ppg) and Spencer Te Slaa (10.0 ppg) have combined for 53 three-point field goals and each of them average at least five rebounds per contest. Overall, four players from this balanced squad have made at least 20 treys. Jace Davidson leads Pocahontas Area in scoring (21.9 ppg), rebounding (7.3), assists (123) and steals (51). Davidson is coming off a 35-point, 14-rebound, 6-assist effort in a 70-62 district final win over Forest City.
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8
WHO: OABCIG (17-4) vs. Rock Valley (17-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 2 p.m., Sioux City (East High School)
BRIEFLY: Sophomore Cooper DeJean is having a special year at Western Valley Conference champion OABCIG. DeJean is averaging 23.4 points and 11.3 rebounds while also posting team-highs of 113 assists and 18 blocked shots. The latest of DeJean’s 18 double-doubles on the season came in Tuesday’s 39-38 district-title escape over Alta-Aurelia when he scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Seniors Kaden Ladwig and Landon Ray have respective 16.8 and 14.0 scoring averages for the Falcons. Meanwhile, the combination of a Rock Valley win and a Boyden-Hull over Pocahontas will give the Siouxland Conference two Class 2A state tournament teams for possibly, the first time ever. Rock Valley scoring leader Braxton Van Kekerix (17.9 ppg) scored 23 points in Tuesday night’s 60-56 thriller over No. 2 West Sioux. Van Kekerix and Jaxon Rus (10.0 ppg), who have 54 and 67 three-pointers, respectively, are each shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc. J.T. Van’t Hul scores at a 12.0 clip.
