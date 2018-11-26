CHEROKEE, Iowa | Kassidy Pingel paced a balanced scoring attack with 19 points Monday night while leading fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Cherokee to an 85-48 non-conference win over Manson-Northwest Webster.
Payton Slaughter tallied 14 points for Cherokee (2-0), which bolted a 58-25 halftime lead. Teagan Slaughter added 12 points while JeMae Nichols and Lily Anderson contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Chloe Troshynski led Manson-Northwest Webster (0-2) with 16 points. Incidentally, she is the younger sister of Briar Cliff junior forward Faith Troshynski.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 72, EAST SAC COUNTY 46: Woodbury Central’s girls basketball team snapped a 29-29 halftime tie with a 25-8 third-quarter run en route to a 72-46 victory over East Sac County Monday night.
Sally Gallagher paced a balanced scoring attack for Woodbury Central (2-0) with 21 points. Maddie Paulsen and Sidney Steffen added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Maty Quirk led East Sac County (1-1) with 17 points. Kayla Kraft added 16.
WESTWOOD 67, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 25: Briley Pike and Cara Drees hit back-to-back three-point baskets to highlight a 15-0 start for Westwood, which went on to roll past Logan-Magnolia Monday night.
Westwood (2-0) converted seven three-pointers in the victory, three from Pike (13 points) and two from Andee Martin (16 points).
Drees tallied 12 points for the Rebels, while Emilie Thompson led Logan-Magnolia with nine points.
MVAOCOU 51, MISSOURI VALLEY 40: MVAOCOU rolled to an 18-8 first-quarter advantage en route to Monday night’s non-conference victory on the road at Missouri Valley.
Haley Drenkhahn scored 11 points for MVAOCOU (2-1) while Brooklyn Beery added 10.
Beery was a key figure on defense for the Rams, teaming up with Reese Petersen, Emmalee Scott and Avery Ehlers to force turnovers on the press, which led to first-half offense.
NEBRASKA
SOUTH SIOUX CITY 73, HOMER 43: McKenna Sims scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Monday night while leading South Sioux City to a 73-43 win over Homer in a preseason scrimmage at the Mini-Dome.
Marybeth Rasmussen tallied 15 points for South Sioux City, which last season finished at the runner-up of the Class B state tournament. Hannah Strom added 13 points.
Hannah Harris led Homer with 19 points. Emily Reis claimed eight rebounds.
BOYS
EAST SAC CITY 92, WOODBURY CENTRAL 44: Ryan Bellcock paced a quartet of double-digit scorers with 20 points Monday night as East Sac County rolled to a season-opening victory.
Camden Schroeder added 15 points for the Raiders, who led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 45-23 at halftime.