WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball season ends with state semifinal loss to Pella

“It’s a mix of emotions, because you’re just super proud of the boys,” Vander Schaaf said. “I think about our seniors and everything they’ve done for our program. I think about all the time we’ve spent together and the hard work we’ve put in together. We’re just proud of all the people involved with our program. It’s been a lot of fun. We wish it wasn’t ending today, but we’re filled with gratitude to be here.”

In the long-term, the Warriors just completed their fifth straight season where it ended in the state tournament.

Last year’s group fell short in the state championship game.

“It was our goal to make it five years in a row, and we were pushing to make that,” Warriors senior Majok Majouk said. “We kept fighting throughout the whole season. It’s been real great, starting off freshman year, and making it. Sophomore year, suiting up, then just really working on and being able to play that junior year. We went on an incredible run that year.”

The Dutch focused on Warriors big men Majok Majouk and Jake Layman, and they used quickness and physicality to negate those two top scorers.

Pella held Layman and Majouk to a combined 4-for-22 from the floor and 10 points between the two brothers.