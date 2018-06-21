SIOUX CITY | Sharp pitching, errorless defense and timely hitting were the ingredients as North’s baseball team swept second-ranked (Class 3A) Bishop Heelan 4-1 and 5-1 during Missouri River Activities Conference Thursday night at Bud Speraw Field.
Trent Frerichs hiked his season record to 6-0 in the opener, allowing four hits while striking out six. Aaron Eybers scattered eight hits in the nightcap but the defense behind him turned in a pair of double plays, including one which ended the game.
Frerichs, who entered with a 0.94 ERA, established a career high for wins after picking up five victories as both a freshman and a sophomore. He was excited for Eybers (1-1), who threw six consecutive shutout innings after yielding Hunter Hope’s RBI triple in the first frame.
“We just keep on working and getting better every game,” said Frerichs. “(Eybers) is amazing. He comes into practice every day and puts in work like no other. The kid is dedicated and it shows on the field.”
“Those two guys are our aces,” said North Coach Nick Tillo. “They always put up a great game for us. We played a great defensive game and that went along with the pitching. Our bats came alive. We had a few that would have been gone in any other park besides ours.”
Frerichs got all of the support he needed in Game 1 when North stretched a 1-0 lead with three runs in the second inning, all with two outs.
Hudson Krommenhoek scored on shortstop Cael Boever’s throwing error. Tyler Kjose, the Star who reached on the miscue, crossed home plate on Eybers’ second hit of the game, a double. Eybers scored on Nick Opsahl’s RBI single for a 4-0 advantange.
Heelan plated its lone run in the third inning. Calvin Keller singled, took second on Mike Pithan’s sacrifice bunt, went to third on Tom Schiltz’s single and scored on Elijah Hazekamp’s sacrifice fly.
Frerichs, who supported his cause with an RBI double that plated Eybers in the first inning, retired 10 of the last 12 Crusaders he faced, including each of the final five.
“Locating is the biggest thing for me,” said Frerichs, who has a 16-5 career record. “I have decent speed, but if I locate on the outside corner, I’m going to be tough to beat. (Heelan) is a good-hitting team. If you mix up your pitches and you hit your spots with them, you’ll be good.”
Throwing just 61 pitches in a game which took only one hour and nine minutes, losing pitcher Brenden Roder (3-1) scattered seven hits, but finished with five consecutive shutout innings. Roder retired the last five Stars he faced.
North (13-6, 11-3 MRAC) turned a 1-0 Game 2 deficit into an advantage it held for keeps after Peyton Popken stroked the first of his two hits, a two-run double off losing pitcher T.J. Chamberlain (4-1) in the first inning. Eybers had retired six in a row until he yielded consecutive two-out hits from brothers Cael and Jackson Boever in the third.
Eybers then walked Hunter Hope intentionally to load the bases. However, Roder flew out to charging centerfielder Hunter Krommenhoek to end the frame.
“We’re a better hitting team than that and I believe that,” said Heelan Coach Andy Osborne, whose 17-7 (9-7 MRAC) trailed 5-1 with runners at the corners and one out in the top of the seventh when Eybers coaxed Cael Boever to ground into a 6-3 double play to end the game.
“For us, it’s being able to do the things we have done this summer against better pitching. We do a lot of good things against average to below pitching. But this week, the bats have gone away from us. We have to get back to work and figure out a way to get them going again because there are some guys who are reeling at the plate a little bit.”
Cael Boever and Kasperbauer each recorded two hits. Frerichs’ three hits in the nightcap included a solo home run in the third inning while Hunter Krommenhoek highlighted the Stars’ two-run sixth with an RBI double.
Heelan has dropped three in a row going into today’s home game against No. 10 Marshalltown. North has won seven of its last eight heading into Tuesday’s home MRAC doubleheader versus West.
“Right now, it seems like we’re putting it together for the most part,” said Tillo. “We still have some things we need to work on that I saw in the game. Situational hitting is big for us. We need someone to step up besides our top two pitchers. Somebody that wants the ball, somebody that will demand it and get those games that Trent and Aaron don’t pitch.”