PHOENIX, Ariz. -- McKenna Sims scored 22 points Thursday afternoon while leading South Sioux City’s girls basketball team to a 49-45 win over Spring-Ford at the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Tiffany Tinker added 10 points for Coach Molly Hornbeck’s Cardinals, which jumped out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Spring-Ford, located in Royersford, Pa., pulled within 23-20 at halftime, but South Sioux City regained control with a 17-12 third-quarter advantage.
South Sioux City (6-1) won, despite 35 percent shooting and being outrebounded 47-29. Sims, an Illinois State recruit, provided nine rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots, all team-highs. Tinker also contributed six rebounds and three assists.
Lucy Olsen and Skyler Sullivan each scored 10 points for Spring-Ford.
South Sioux City, now 2-0 at the Nike Tournament of Champions, will face Oak Ridge (Tenn.) at 6:30 Friday night.
Tuesday: South Sioux City 62, Chandler (Ariz.) 52
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- After trailing by a point after the first quarter, South Sioux City held Chandler (Ariz.) to nine points in the second quarter and pulled away more in the second half. South Sioux City beat Chandler 62-52 at the Nike Tournament on Wednesday.
McKenna Sims led South Sioux City with 20 points and Tiffany Tinker added 18 points. Marybeth Rasmussen added 13 points. Sims added 10 rebounds and five assists. Tinker just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
South Sioux City will play again Thursday against Spring-Ford High School (Penn.) at 2 p.m.