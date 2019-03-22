SOUTH SIOUX CITY | McKenna Sims and Marybeth Rasmussen represented South Sioux City’s girls basketball team as first-team selections on the River Cities Conference all-conference squad which has been released.
Sims and Rasmussen were among the eight first-team selections for Coach Molly Hornbeck’s squad, which won the RCC Tournament and finished the season with a 16-6 record.
Sims, an Illinois State recruit, averaged 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. A 42 percent shooter from the field, she made 46 three-point baskets and also supplied 163 assists, 107 steals and 23 blocked shots.
Rasmussen averaged 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. A 47 percent shooter from the field, she made 48 threes while also contributing 66 assists, 103 steals and 18 blocked shots.
Among the 20 RCC honorable mention selections was the Cardinals’ Hannah Strom (8.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 36 assists, 42 steals).
Omaha Skutt, the RCC’s lone representative at the Class B state tournament, had two first-team selections in CeCe Behrens and Sydney McDermott.
The first-team squad also included Beatrice’s Carley Leners, Grace Wallrapp (Duchesne Academy), MacKenna Sidzyik (Gross Catholic) and Abbey Schwarz (Roncalli Catholic).