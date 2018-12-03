SOUTH SIOUX CITY | McKenna Sims surpassed 1,000 career points Monday night following a 29-point effort that carried South Sioux City’s girls basketball team to a 70-30 rout over Columbus at the Mini-Dome.
An Illinois State recruit, Sims made the last of her four three-point baskets in the fourth quarter. Sims, who now has 1,002 career points, also supplied five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Taryn Christensen added 19 points for the Cardinals, which jumped out to a 23-5 first quarter lead. Coach Molly Hornbeck’s squad shot 50 percent and forced 22 turnovers.
Marybeth Rasmussen finished with eight points, five assists and four steals for the Cards.
Gracie Luebbe had seven points for Columbus.