Sioux City East boys basketball relies on energy to win season opener against Spencer

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys basketball team opened its season with an 80-58 win over Spencer at East High.

It was done with a sense of togetherness, a theme that the Black Raiders hope to rely on throughout the season.

Bie Ruei led the Black Raiders with 21 points. Ruei scored 11 of those points in the first half.

Then, during the second half, Ruei was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Even though Ruei was the leading scorer, he credited his teammates for the win.

“I am not the No. 1 guy,” Ruei said. “We are all players who play together as a team. We are all family. We come together, move the rock together and see what happens.”

The team seemed to work well together in the opener. The Black Raiders ran plays that involved a lot of action through screens, flashes and other ways that can get a player an open shot.

That didn’t happen a whole lot last year, as Davares Whitaker was the main scorer on an offense that revolved around him.

Whitaker is now back in Arkansas, spending his senior season there. After Whitaker left Sioux City, East coach Ras Vanderloo decided to bring back the offense that has worked for several years. It’s an old-school style of offense, but it seemed to work against a Tigers team that’ll win a good amount of games this season.

“The ball moved and when you look at the score sheet, we had a whole bunch of guys who scored 80 points and that’s not easy to do in a high school basketball game,” Vanderloo said. “We didn’t have one guy who scored 30 … we’re going to have less dunks and more wins. We’re going to win a bunch of games, because we’re going to play hard and the ball is going to move.”

Defensively, the Black Raiders communicated a lot better. Spencer was held to fewer open shots within 15 feet, and they limited most of the scoring to one player, Karter Petzenhauser, who led the Tigers with 22 points.

“On Opening Night, you never know what you’re going to get,” Vanderloo said. “We beat a good team. We’re happy. We played with a ton of energy. Our guys worked their tails off, and we tried to keep Petzenhauser to 22 isn’t bad.”

Cole Ritchie hit three 3-pointers, and he scored 19 points on the night.

“To the people outside of us, yes, people might be surprised,” Vanderloo said. “He did a lot of good things last year. Here’s a guy who isn’t the most athletic kid, he doesn’t jump the highest. But, he can rebound that ball, and he can shoot the 3. He’s not forgotten, and that Cole Ritchie kid is a good basketball player.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.