Sioux City North girls basketball wins second game of season

SIOUX CITY — The North High School girls basketball team knows how hard wins are to come by. That’s why they celebrated their second one a little bit harder on Thursday.

North jumped out to an 11-0 lead at home against Siouxland Christian, and the Stars defeated the Eagles 64-21.

This program had won two games in the last three years before North first-year coach Angie Kristensen took over, so the Stars were happy to get their second straight.

“We’re just trying to find small victories for these kids,” Kristensen said. “We aren’t going to get a ton of wins, and we understand that. It’s nice to put a win on the scoreboard.”

Kristensen comes from a background of success. As she put it, she lost 15 games total when she played at Briar Cliff University.

“I can’t imagine having a four-year career with just a couple wins,” Kristensen said. “These guys aren’t going to get 15 wins in their career. The thing I admire the most about these girls is no matter the result, these girls show up the next day.”

It’s the second straight game the Stars have won a game. Before the holiday break, North defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson 46-26 at home.

The Stars were supposed to play Omaha Bryan earlier this week, but that contest was canceled.

So, Siouxland Christian stepped up and decided to play the Stars as a fill-in.

“We’re very grateful for Siouxland Christian to picking us up, we appreciated that,” Kristensen said. “I was happy to get a win. We’re a lot like Siouxland Christian where wins don’t come very often.”

The Stars were able to jump out to their big lead by getting steals in Siouxland Christian’s backcourt, and they turned those steals into transition points.

That was one of the small victories the Stars celebrated.

“Christmas break is always tricky,” Kristensen said. “It was good to start the new year with a win.”

Maddie Craighead led the Stars with 16 points. She made two 3-pointers in the win while Sydney Rexius scored 15.

Hannah Mogensen chipped in with 12 points.

The 64 points were a season-high for the Stars.

The Eagles (1-8), meanwhile, dressed seven girls for the game and all seven of them played. The Eagles lost Daisy Hiserote and Cassie Jones to graduation, and Payton Doenhoefer was a junior last year, but is not on this year’s roster.

This year’s Siouxland Christian roster does not feature a senior, and also has a new coach in Sarah Boesch.

Boesch has been pleased with the Eagles’ improvement since their season-opener against Hinton, which was a 93-28 loss.

The Eagles’ lone win of the season came Dec. 16 against Walthill, where they won 52-51.

“We’re young and this is our first time getting together and truly getting some consistency in the program,” Boesch said. “I’m actually excited to see what our future holds. From our first game to today, even their individual skill has come on since Day 1.”

Lindsey Welch, Jaylin Saul and Regan Stocking each scored six points. Welch and Stocking are juniors, while Saul is a sophomore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.