NEWELL, Iowa | Olivia Larsen believes in her teammates.
Truly, this is how a point guard is supposed to operate. However, the Newell-Fonda senior takes her philosophy to a whole new level.
“Everybody’s really a point guard on our team,” said the Sioux City Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week, a three-year starter who averages a team-high 13.7 points while also leading the state’s top-ranked Class 1A club with 89 assists and 111 steals.
“Everybody can play any position. It is crazy. We have shooters. We have post players. We have fast kids who are good defenders. Everybody brings more than one thing to the table.”
Depending on what the defense gives, the 5-foot-6 Morningside College recruit can score, with 1,390 career points as a four-year letter winner who experienced the state tournament as a freshman and a junior.
Her scoring is down from a year ago (19.7). However, six teammates average anywhere from seven to 11 points and three of those players are shooting over 50 percent while three others have 20 or more three-point baskets.
So in that case, the 18-year old daughter of Kevin Larsen of Fonda and Alicia Staiert of Pomeroy will dish. Then again, three Mustangs have 40 or more assists for Coach Dick Jungers’ squad, which averages 73.8 points per game.
“The thing that stands out about Olivia, she’s a fierce competitor,” said Jungers. “She wants to win at everything she does. That competition carries over onto the floor and in her life. She’s the ultimate team player every night. She might score big some night, but she’ll make the extra pass to get the offense going.
“On defense, she’ll help people get into position. She has great communication skills. She’s a great natural leader.”
Defense is another Newell-Fonda strength. An athlete who has had 90 or more steals in each of her last three seasons, Larsen spearheads a unit that allows a stingy 32.7 points per game.
Only one opponent in the squad’s 20-0 season has scored 50 points on the Twin Lakes Conference leaders. Meanwhile, there have been 15 instances when the opposition has been held under 40.
Her younger sister Ella Larsen (11.3 ppg), a 5-9 sophomore, is a defensive force with 74 steals and 19 blocked shots while 5-8 sophomore Maggie Walker (10.2 ppg) has 70 steals. Meanwhile, the future of the program looks bright considering 5-7 freshman Macy Sievers’ 65 steals and 56 assists.
“We talk a lot in the game when we’re shooting free throws or mixing it up on defense, because we’re the ones playing, so if something goes wrong, we fix it or if it’s going good, we keep it going,” said Larsen. “Our goal is, the other team can’t run their offense. We push teams to the half court line. It’s hard to set up an offense from half court. We’re tenacious. We’re fast. We’re a very fundamentally sound team.”
“Ella’s big, strong, aggressive and very good at defense. Maggie is such a fast, quick defender. I like to think all of the girls are really good in their own way. We all support each other. We’re all leaders in our own way.”
Jungers said Larsen’s leadership and all-around ability in all areas makes the players surrounding her better.
“She sets an example by working hard every day,” he said. “She doesn’t take a day off in practice. Every day you know you are going to get her best. She has such a competitive spirit the way she elevates everyone up. Most teams have great leaders on the floor and that is what she does for us.”
Ultimately, Larsen wants what her dad has, a state championship. Kevin Larsen, an assistant coach for Jungers in each of the last seven years, helped Newell-Fonda win the 1991 Class 1A state boys basketball title.
Both of his daughters were starters on last year’s 26-1 team that fell to Springville in the 1A semifinals. So were 5-10 junior Megan Morenz (9.6 ppg) and 5-6 senior Emma Stewart (7.1 ppg).
“It’s going to take hard work,” said Larsen. “Our program has always been about hard work. If you want it, you do what it takes. Our motto is, tradition never graduates. Everyone works hard.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Boys Basketball
Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig.... The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 24 points and 13.5 rebounds in two wins last week for a 12-4 squad. He has seven double-doubles this season and is shooting 66.0 percent.
Wrestling
Nate Monahan, Woodbury Central.... The junior, who is ranked sixth among Class 1A 138-pound weight class wrestlers by The Predicament, improved his season record to 29-8 by winning the sectional title at Mapleton.