SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa | Hunter Decker has reaped the benefits of off-season lifting.
Decker’s game has evolved thanks to an additional 15 pounds of muscle. Gone are the days of a one-dimensional athlete who had relied on his outside left-handed jumper.
The Sioux City Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week has become a slasher who takes the ball to the hole. The 5-foot-11, 155-pound Sioux Central senior has an improved inside game which has added at least six points to his scoring average and a much better shooting percentage.
Five times this season for the No. 9 Rebels (10-1), who made their Associated Press’ Class 1A state ratings debut Monday, the 17-year old son of Brett and Dana Decker of Rembrandt has tallied more than 20 points. As a junior, he had six of those games on the way to a 14.6 average for a squad that posted a 12-10 record.
“In the off-season, I did some lifting and I’ve noticed, that has helped my inside game,” said Decker, a 54.8 percent shooter with a 20.1 average.
“In the past all I was, was a perimeter shooter. I’d say I’ve expanded my game. I’ve helped my teammates. They’ve helped find me on the fast break. It’s made the year special. It’s made me quicker. I’m able to play defense. I can absorb contact, which has helped a lot.”
Decker took the advice of Sioux Central Coach Stephen Tjaden to work in the weight room. He was also inspired by his half-brother, Tyler Decker, a 2011 Sibley-Ocheyedan graduate whose lifting also resulted in improved scoring.
“I’m happy to see his overall game evolve,” said Tjaden. “He’s worked hard and spent a lot of time in the gym to become a more complete player. Early on, when he was a sophomore and last year, he relied on an outside shot. He’s gotten more aggressive attacking the basket. He’s hitting a mid-range jumper. It’s good to see him add all of these components.
“He’s looking to drive to the basket. He’s getting to the rim. He’s excellent at finishing. He has great body control. It’s allowed him to get to the free throw line. Early on, he was relying too much on his three-point shot. He’s added the facet of being able to score from anywhere on the floor.”
A left-handed shooter, Decker has the uncanny ability to switch to his right and catch opponents off-guard. He calls this part of his game “weird”, but it’s just another strength which has made him one of Northwest Iowa’s most improved players, a diamond in the rough, if you will, whose low-to-the-ground presence aids him as a defender.
“I’ve always been an above-average outside shooter,” said Decker, who’s shooting 39.4 percent (26 of 66) from three-point range. “My inside game and mid-range has really improved. (Playing inside) makes the game more fun. Instead of relying on a jumper, I get to put it in the paint, which helps me create for others all the time.”
Decker is one of five starting seniors. Prestan Samson (12.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg), a 6-2 post, has played with Decker since those traveling tournament days along with 6-2 post Jake Hanson (8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), 6-2 guard Logan Grote (6.4 ppg, 46 assists) and 5-10 guard Blake Cavanaugh (3.9 ppg).
Decker, Samson, Hanson and Grote were sophomore reserves in the 2016-17 season when Sioux Central posted a 6-17 record. Ben Hargens, a 6-2 senior, averages 8.0 points off the bench for a team that has had seven games with three players in double-digit scoring.
Sioux Central has won each of those seven games, including an 85-73 Twin Lakes Conference contest over Pocahontas Area when Decker erupted for a career-best 40 points on economical 14 of 23 shooting that included five three-pointers.
“We’re unselfish, for sure,” said Decker. “Our attitude is great. We want to be 1-0 on the day, then move to the next one. Coach says anyone can go off on any given night. You can never look past a team, no matter what their record is.”
Another improvement Tjaden has seen from Decker is his voice.
“He found his voice,” said Tjaden. “He’ll talk in the course of a game at halftime or in a time out. He was voted as a captain. It’s nice to have a player who has a coach’s mentality. We’ll be in a time out and I’ll look at him and say what do you want to run? What do you feel comfortable with? He’s a big improvement in terms of maturity.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Wrestling
Jim Moss, Woodbury Central.... The senior, who has a 28-6 record and is ranked seventh among Class 1A 170-pounders by The Predicament, won his third straight Western Valley Conference tournament title, competing at 184.
Girls Basketball
Sarah Heilesen, Denison-Schleswig.... The 5-foot-11 senior averaged 20 points and 10.5 rebounds in Hawkeye 10 Conference wins over Council Bluffs St. Albert and Creston. She has norms of 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the No. 12 Monarchs.