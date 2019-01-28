SIOUX CENTER, Iowa | The way Cade Bleeker looks at it, part of being a good leader involves hanging out with teammates.
So last summer, Sioux Center’s self-proclaimed gym rat enlisted the help of friends who he knew would accompany him on the basketball court the following winter. The chemistry they developed triggered the bond that continues for a 12-5 squad which is better than Siouxland Conference basketball fans might have expected from a team that graduated four starters from last year’s 18-5 squad.
“We’re surprising people. I hope we can keep that going in tournaments so we can show people what we’re made of,” said Bleeker, a 6-5 senior who’s averaging career-bests of 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting a solid 52.1 percent.
“Eighty percent of our scoring from last year was gone. We practiced a lot in the summer. We went to a lot of open gyms so when we went into the season, we wouldn’t have to make a lot of adjustments, just how fast the game is played. We had good chemistry coming into the year. If we keep doing that, it’ll help us make a run.”
Coach Brian Schmalbeck’s Warriors jumped off to a 3-0 start. Heading into Tuesday night’s Siouxland Conference home game against West Lyon, they’ve won four of their last five, the only blemish coming in last Tuesday’s second loss of the season to No. 3 (Class 1A) George-Little Rock.
“We’re sharing the ball well,” said Bleeker. “Our rebounding has done well. After last year, we lost a lot of rebounding as well. We have outrebounded all of the teams we’ve played but one. That’s helpful, getting those second-chance points.”
Bleeker cited two teammates for their solid rebounding – 6-8 junior Wilson Harshbarger (10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and 6-3 senior guard Charlie Dykshorn (9.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg). Plus, on Jan. 17 when he erupted for a school-record 45 points in an 87-81 double-overtime win over Unity Christian in front of the home fans, he cited Dykshorn, whose three-point basket forced the game into overtime, while complimenting 6-3 junior guard Damon Walhof (4.8 ppg) for making a layup that gave Sioux Center a three-point lead late in the second overtime.
“My teammates hit tough shots to get us to overtime and to win,” said Bleeker. “We were going to win that game no matter what. That was a fun game because I scored a lot of points. Still, I felt it was a good team win. We defended well. We did what we had to do. We made free throws down the stretch, 20 of 25, I think. It still felt like a good team win.”
“What has impressed me most this season about Cade, we look for him to do a lot of things on offense and defense,” said Schmalbeck, a former Guthrie Center coach who for the previous six seasons, served as a volunteer assistant for longtime Sioux Center Coach Todd Arends.
“He gets teammates involved in the game. We want him to shoot more and do more, but he’s unselfish. That’s the type of team player he is. He has a great all-around game, scoring from the inside and outside. He’s a tough match-up. At the other end, he’s a pain in the neck the way he guards. He rebounds downhill. He’s a special player. We are lucky to have him.”
The night that Bleeker broke Dan Winterfeld’s former school-record 40 points, he hit three of his team-high four three-point baskets in the first quarter. He threw down a dunk to begin overtime.
Bleeker hit 17 of 18 free throws for a team that trailed by seven in the second half. On a night where Harshberger and Dykshorn contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively, Bleeker also supplied 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
“That was a fun game to watch, let me tell you,” said Schmalbeck. “He started hot from the perimeter, then he attacked the basket and got to the free throw line. It was kind of an old-school game. Everyone was off their phones and got into it. It was nice.”
Schmalbeck said Bleeker seeing the fruits of his labor. Bleeker has a routine about how he spends his time alone in the gym.
“It’s a variety of things,” he said. “I get some ball handling in before I start shooting. I put lots of threes up. I end my workout by finishing and attacking the rim. I incorporate ball handing.
“We had a lot of good players last year. I wasn’t the primary option. So I prepared coming into the season to being that guy. I worked on taking contested shots because I knew teams would be keying on me.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Girls Basketball
Kallyn Stumbo, Okoboji.... During a week where the junior averaged 12 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists, she surpassed 1,000 points and 400 assists for her career.
Wrestling
Dakoda Powell, Spirit Lake.... Ranked second among Class 2A 220-pound weight class wrestlers by The Predicament, the senior won a fourth straight Lakes Conference title, the last three at 220.