LE MARS, Iowa -- Madison Dreckman is so much more than that big girl in the middle.
Sure, the 6-foot-1 Le Mars senior power forward is the squad’s leader with averages of 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots for the state’s ninth-ranked Class 4A club. She challenges herself daily, whether it’s playing with her back to the basket inside or taking shots from the perimeter.
The Bulldogs’ scoring leader with double-figure averages in each of her four seasons, Dreckman has swished 150 career three-point field goals. Quietly, she has moved up the charts to second all-time in school history with 1,250 points.
One of the aspects which have endeared the Sioux City Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week to her coaches and teammates is her unselfishness as a passer. In fact, she nearly turned in her second double-double of the season with 21 points and -- nine assists -- in last Friday’s 71-36 Lakes Conference win over Storm Lake.
“Passing has come natural,” said the 18-year old daughter of Shane and Traci Dreckman of Le Mars, fifth on the school’s career list with 262 assists.
“It’s one of the fundamentals, handling the ball. It’s a team sport. Passing is part of that. I’ve always been tall. It would be easy to focus on being a post player. I’ve worked hard to develop that part of my game. The people I play with make it so easy. Part of it is recognizing matchups and getting the ball in position to where they can score or keep the ball moving. It’s a big part of our offense.”
Simply put, the University of Nebraska-Kearney recruit, who also ranks fourth in career rebounds (482) and fifth in career blocked shots (89), trusts her teammates.
A year ago when Le Mars reached the Class 4A state tournament semifinals (the program’s first state appearance since 2002), she threw a team-high 111 assists. Some went to Jenn Schneider, now a freshman on the Buena Vista women's basketball team, who established a single-season record by shooting 47.5 percent (48 of 101) from three-point range en route to an 11.4 scoring average.
“Jenn benefitted from a lot of those beautiful passes,” said Le Mars Coach Judd Kopperud. “She’d catch and shoot in rhythm. Jenn would knock down the shot, but great shots start with great passes.”
This season, there seems to be a connection between Dreckman and her cousin, 6-1 junior Jaelynn Dreckman, who’s shooting 67.8 percent (40 of 59) while averaging 14.8 points.
“They run that high-low so well together,” said Kopperud. “Jaelynn runs so well. Madison rewards her. It’s such a nice connection, such a nice bond. Madison sees the floor as good as any point guard around. She’s so unselfish, looking to get players involved. They know if they run, they’ll get rewarded if they put themselves in good position. Madison will find them to get the open shot.”
Five players average anywhere between four to six points, including 5-7 senior Annie Ellis (6.0 ppg), the only other returning starter from last season’s state tourney squad. Brooke Haage (4.0 ppg), a 5-8 junior, is in her first season as a starter after playing off the bench a year ago, while Dreckman’s younger sister, 6-foot sophomore Kylie Dreckman (5.7 ppg), has a team-high 27 assists.
“Everyone says our team is like a family because we’ve played together so long,” said Dreckman, whose dad, a Gehlen Catholic post in the early 1990s, has been one of Kopperud's assistant coaches for five seasons.
“I’ve played with Annie since second grade. We’re all good friends outside of basketball. It plays such an advantage when we play together. It’s been so awesome playing so many games, even before high school with the same girls. It’s really cool. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
“She is the consummate teammate,” said Kopperud. “She puts others first and brings out the best in others. What she has done has made an impact beyond the stats. To me, greatness is bringing out the best in others. She has brought kids to the weight room. Other kids are excited about basketball because of her, all because of who she is as a person. She’s extremely coachable. There’s always eye contact. She’s a student of the game.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Boys Basketball
Cade Bleeker, Sioux Center.... The senior averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds in Siouxland Conference victories over Central Lyon and West Lyon. Combined, he was 18 of 29 from the field while helping the Warriors improve to 5-1.
Hunter Decker, Sioux Central.... The senior erupted for 40 points in Friday’s 85-73 Twin Lakes Conference win over Pocahontas Area, putting the Rebels at 6-0. He’s one of 10 players, statewide, to score 40 or more points this season.