NEWELL, Iowa – Dick Jungers and Kevin Larsen each attended Buena Vista University, but their paths didn’t cross until a few years later when Larsen was coaching his oldest daughter Claudia’s grade school basketball team.
“I got to know Dick then and we got to visiting nights and talked about basketball, watched basketball, and it was fun getting to know him that way,” Larsen said. “Then we open enrolled our daughters at Newell-Fonda and I was the junior high assistant coach when Claudia and Dick’s step-daughter Taylor were seventh and eighth graders.
“Dick’s assistant moved on and that job came open, so he asked me if I would like to do that. I told him I would absolutely love to coach with you. That was nine years ago. After about the first couple of practices and being with the guy, I understood why he was so successful in what he does.”
Jungers – honored today as The Sioux City Journal Siouxland basketball coach of the year – just completed his 17th season at Newell-Fonda with the Iowa Class 1A girls state championship.
It was arguably Jungers’ best team, although he also guided the Mustangs to the 2015 title and has amassed a 386-68 overall record. Newell-Fonda finished 23-0 and was basically never challenged the entire season, winning games by an average of 40 points per contest.
Larsen has been at Jungers’ side for nine seasons. His oldest daughter, Claudia, was an all-stater at Newell-Fonda while Olivia Larsen, the middle of his four daughters, just earned all-state honors for the second consecutive season and was captain of the state all-tournament team.
“Everything coach does prepares us for every game,” said Olivia Larsen, a Morningside College recruit and the school’s all-time leading scorer. “He takes practice very seriously and plans it out so well. The drills we do, how he pushes us which makes us even a better team.
“He gets to know his players really well and knows how to talk to them to do the extra thing or maybe just have them understand a play or what he’s trying to say. We just have a fun time at practice every night.”
It didn’t take Kevin Larsen long to figure out the reason his friend is so successful at what he does.
“It’s player development, he knows how to develop players,” Larsen said. “He just develops good team players. He’s always done a great job of taking what he has and analyzing them and coming up with the best systems and the best way for the entire team to be successful.
“Whether it be full-court pressing, which is what we did this year, it was 94 feet of mayhem this year. We’ve had some great teams, but Dick always downplays everything and would rather talk about the kids. He’s always going to concentrate on the team first.”
Jungers has coached 10 Newell-Fonda teams to the state tournament since taking over for Jody Maske. The first was in 2000 and the Mustangs made it all the way to the 1A championship game, falling to Preston, 51-37.
They were back in the title game in 2008 and for three consecutive seasons from 2013-15, beating Springville, 45-43, in the 2015 championship game. Springville captured three titles in a row from 2016-18, but the Mustangs eliminated their longtime state tourney rival in a first-round game en route to the 2019 crown.
“Some of our teams in the past have had great basketball players and we’ve had some good athletes but nothing like we had this year,” Kevin Larsen said. “We had a bunch of smart kids so coach would strategically set up his presses because we had kids who could read passes and read their intentions. We had different layers to our press and it changes year to year.”
An early riser, Jungers takes a walk at 5 a.m. daily. That’s when he thinks about his team and plans his latest strategy. He will call Larsen before they go to work to share his ideas.
“It’s crazy the conversations we have and what he’s thinking about,” Larsen said. “Because he’s always thinking about the next thing.”
Newell-Fonda athletic director Brian Wilken has also had two daughters play for Jungers. Senior Camryn Wilken was a starting guard on this season’s dream team.
“Coach Jungers get them started at a very young age and gets them to enjoy playing basketball and the process of improvement,” said Wilken, a past Journal Siouxland football coach of the year. “That’s a big key. Obviously his preparation is tremendous with his scouting and preparing kids, but we all know it starts at a very young age.
“The other thing Dick does very well is he gets kids to understand their roles. There’s a role for every kid on his team and he gets those kids to buy into that and accept that role. It goes above and beyond the Xs and Os.”
The 45-year-old Jungers grew up in Sheldon, Iowa, and graduated from Sheldon High School and Buena Vista. He coached boys and girls softball in Missouri before coming to Newell-Fonda where he served as a boys assistant and later a girls assistant under Maske before taking over in 2000.
Jungers also coached nine Newell-Fonda softball teams to state tournament berths, winning the 2008 Class 1A state championship.