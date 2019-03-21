SOUTH SIOUX CITY | Brad Hartnett, South Sioux City’s leader with averages of 13.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, is one of four from the squad who have received honorable mention citation on the River Cities Conference all-conference boys basketball team that has been released.
Second on Coach Terry Comstock’s Cardinals with a 12.4 scoring average, Kaden Sailors was also an honorable mention pick. Sailors led the squad in three-point field goals (40), assists (95) and steals (40).
Honorable mention recipients for South Sioux City (8-14) were also Elijah Strom (8.4 ppg) and Jake Aitken (5.1 ppg). Strom and Aitken also made 35 and 20 three-point baskets, respectively.
Omaha Roncalli, the Class B state tournament runner-up, placed Jack Dotzler and Alex Rodgers on the RCC first team.
Class B semifinalist Omaha Skutt was represented on the RCC first team by Tyson Gordon and Jake Kudron. The first team also included Omaha Gross’ Trey Powers and Mount Michael’s Brad Bennett.