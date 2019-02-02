SOUTH SIOUX CITY – South Sioux City, ranked No. 2 in Nebraska Class B, rolled to a 78-47 girls basketball win over Omaha Roncalli Saturday at the Cardinal Mini-Dome.
McKenna Sims was one of four players in double figures for the Cardinals, now 12-4 overall after their eighth straight victory. South Sioux City got off to a fast start, doubling the score on Roncalli, 32-16, after one quarter.
Kyra Fischer added 15 points, Marybeth Rasmussen 13 points and Hannah Strom 10 points. Sims had seven assists and four rebounds and Fischer seven steals and five rebounds.
Samantha Mausbach and Payton Stoffel scored 11 points each for Roncalli, now 12-8.
South Sioux City entertains Sioux City Bishop Heelan, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 4A, on Monday.