WAVERLY, Neb. – South Sioux City went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in Nebraska Class B girls basketball, but the Cardinals dropped a pair of games in the Waverly Holiday Tournament.
After a 58-53 loss to No. 2 Waverly on Friday, Class C1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian handed the Cardinals a 61-50 setback in the third-place game here Saturday.
Makylee Ailes scored 13 points and Barrett Power and Olivia Hollenbeck 12 each for Lincoln Christian, which trailed 43-41 after three quarters. Christian jumped to a 13-5 lead after one quarter before South Sioux City outscored the Crusaders 23-10 in the second quarter.
Lincoln Christian turned the tables on the Cardinals in the fourth quarter, however, 20-7.
McKenna Sims and Marybeth Rasmussen scored 14 points each for South Sioux City, while Jalen Galvin added 13 points. Sims had a double-double with 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and had seven steals, while Rasmussen also had six rebounds and five steals.
South Sioux City plays Crofton in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at 9 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center.