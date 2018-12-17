SIOUX CITY | Karter Petzenhauser’s game-high 15 points carried Spencer’s boys basketball team to a 63-41 win over North Monday night at North High School.
Petzenhauser made a team-high two three-point baskets for Spencer (3-3), which has won three of its last four games. The Tigers led from start to finish, taking a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Gage Garnatz added 15 points for Spencer. Michael Storey contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
Trent Frerichs led North (2-5) with 12 points. Devontae Cobbs added eight points and six rebounds.
North is idle until Jan. 3 when it faces Dakota Valley at the CNOS Foundation Classic at the Tyson Events Center.