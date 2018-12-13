SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Hannah Strom scored 20 points as the top-ranked South Sioux City girls basketball team defeated Sioux City West 70-62 in a nonconference game here Thursday.
McKenna Sims finished with 18 points for South Sioux (4-1) while Marybeth Rasmussen added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Andrea Vazquez had 21 points and eight rebounds for West (3-3). Nia Moore finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
South Sioux led 41-28 at halftime, but West outscored the Cardinals 19-8 in the third quarter to trim the lead to 49-47 going into the final stanza. The Cardinals then outscored West 21-15 in the fourth quarter.
West plays next at Spirit Lake on Saturday. South Sioux plays next in the Nike Tournament of Champions starting Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona.