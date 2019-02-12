;Class 1A District 1
7:00 p.m. at Remsen (St. Mary’s): Westwood (4-18) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (15-6)
6:30 p.m. at Lawton: Kingsley-Pierson (13-8) vs. Akron-Westfield (8-13)
7:00 p.m. at Le Mars (Gehlen): Gehlen Catholic (13-8) vs. Siouxland Christian (8-13)
8:00 p.m. at Lawton: Lawton-Bronson (13-7) vs. Woodbury Central (4-17)
;Class 1A District 2
6:30 p.m. at George: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-13) vs. Trinity Christian (11-10)
8:00 p.m. at George: George-Little Rock (18-3) vs. Winner, MMCRU (3-17)/Clay Central-Everly (1-20)
6:30 p.m. at Paullina: Central Lyon (4-17) vs. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (9-11)
8:00 p.m. at Paullina: Harris-Lake Park (6-15) vs. South O’Brien (17-4)
;Class 1A District 16
6:30 p.m. at Sioux Rapids: River Valley (9-10) vs. Ridge View (7-14)
8:00 p.m. at Sioux Rapids: Sioux Central (18-2) vs. Winner, Storm Lake St. Mary’s (2-18)/Glidden-Ralston (0-20)
6:30 p.m. at Newell: IKM Manning (13-7) vs. West Bend-Mallard (15-14)
8:00 p.m. at Newell: Newell-Fonda (13-8) vs. Paton-Churdan (4-17)
;Class 2A District 1
6:30 p.m. at Sioux Center: Boyden-Hull (19-2) vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan (10-12)
8:00 p.m. at Sioux Center: Sioux Center (14-6) vs. Unity Christian (15-7)
;Class 2A District 15
6:30 p.m. at Ida Grove: East Sac County (16-6) vs. Winner, Alta-Aurelia (14-7)/Missouri Valley (2-19)
8:00 p.m. at Ida Grove: OABCIG (16-4) vs. Carroll Kuemper (7-13)
;Class 2A District 16
6:30 p.m. at Hawarden: Western Christian (12-6) vs. Rock Valley (15-7)
8:00 p.m. at Hawarden: West Sioux (20-0) vs. Sheldon (6-16)