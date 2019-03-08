LINCOLIN -- Yutan stunned two-time defending champ Ponca 46-42 in the Class C-2 semifinal Friday at the state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
The game featured Yutan sophomore Brady Timm, who scored 20 points, and Ponca junior Carter Kingsbury, who finished with 15.
Yutan took a 35-33 lead on a drive by Timm with 4:58 left in the game and hit 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch to advance to the finals for the first time since 1979.
"That was a great game and I was just glad we got on the ground first," Timm said.