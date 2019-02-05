NORTH SIOUX CITY | Morgan Tritz scored 15 points Monday night while leading Dakota Valley’s girls basketball team to a 78-52 win over North.
Tritz converted 6 of 8 field goal attempts, which included each of her two attempts from three-point range. She also threw three assists.
Rachel Rosenquist supplied 12 points, 10 assists, three assists and three blocked shots for Dakota Valley (6-9). Rylee Rosenqust contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Rachel Wente added 10 points for the Panthers, which stretched a 23-9 first-quarter lead to 42-23 at halftime and 60-31 after three quarters.
North scoring information was not available.