COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | Lucy Turner paced a quartet of double-digit scorers with 18 points Saturday afternoon while leading Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln to a 56-48 Missouri River Activities Conference girls basketball win over No. 8 (Class 4A) Bishop Heelan.
Abraham Lincoln (11-9) en route to its second win of the season over the Crusaders, also received double-digit scoring from Julia Wagoner (13), Jillian Shanks (12) and Kayla Schlifman (10).
Katelyn Stanley scored 12 points for Heelan (15-5), a total that included 7 of 8 free throw attempts. The Crusaders were 25-19 halftime leaders, but the Lynx pulled within 36-34 when the third quarter ended.
Katie Cooke added eight points for Heelan. Teammates Amber Aesoph and Ella Skinner each added seven points.