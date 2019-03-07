LINCOLN -- Two-time defending Class C-2 champion Ponca may have lost four starters from last season, but the Indians still dominate.
Ponca (23-4) counted on 26 points from junior Carter Kingsbury and 12 from Gage McGill on Thursday to roll over Bridgeport 54-32 in Nebraska Boys State Tournament action at Lincoln Northeast.
Ponca, ranked No. 8, broke a tie at eight and pulled ahead 40-31 by the end of the third quarter over the No. 10-ranked Bulldogs.
"We're ready to play and we're ready to show we belong again," said Ponca's Kingsbury. " We're ready to run on offense and we're scrappy on defense from the start to the end."
Kaleb Lussetto paced Bridgeport with 14 points.
Ponca held Bridgeport to 31 percent shooting for the game.
"They really took control in the second half with their speed and their ability to keep us off the boards," said Bridgeport coach Nick Broz, whose team finished 23-3.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Hartington-Newcastle 36: Seven players scored for Class D-1 No. 6 Humphrey/LHF (21-6), including 6-3 freshman Jason Sjuts, who finished with a team-high 15 points. A strong finish to the first quarter boosted the Bulldogs, who expanded the lead to 18 in the second quarter and led by as many as 21 in the second half.
Hartington-Newcastle (16-10) had 21 turnovers and made 4-of-21 field goals in the second half.
Shaye Morten led the Wildcats with 10 points.